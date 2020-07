Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS POOL HOME IS ON A LARGE MATURE LOT WITH PLENTY HAVE SHADE TREES! HOME HAS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND 3RD ROOM THAT COULD BE USED FOR ADDITIONAL SLEEPING SPACE. HOME HAS TRAVERTINE FLOORING THOUGHT OUT AND HAS WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP. ELECTRIC, WATER AND POOL SERVICE ARE INCLUDED. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING.