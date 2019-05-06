All apartments in Seffner
440 Kings Path Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

440 Kings Path Drive

440 Kings Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 Kings Path Drive, Seffner, FL 33584

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, plus office/den/bonus room home. The HUGE master bedroom has gorgeous wood floors, as well as the living, dining, and family rooms! The interior is freshly painted and all the carpet is brand new. The home features a spacious kitchen/family room combo with eating space in the kitchen. And, the backyard is fully fenced. Come see this one today!

Listing Courtesy Of GREEN STAR REALTY, INC.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

