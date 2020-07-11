/
apartments with washer dryer
252 Apartments for rent in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5400 N Ocean Blvd
5400 North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5555 N Ocean Blvd
5555 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further. Enjoy the true South Florida living. Fully furnished Townhouse, 2 bedroom 2 full bath plus a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy your own private fenced in courtyard area. Large living room,open kitchen, dinning room area. Washer and Dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5100 NE Ocean Blvd
5100 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
RIGHT ON THE BEACH IN SEA RANCH LAKES WITH 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, GYM, CLUBHOUSE AND MANY MORE AMENITIES. THIS CONDO HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS LARGE AND VERY NICELY FURNISHED. IT HAS OCEAN VIEWS ON ONE SIDE, AND CITY VIEWS ON THE OTHER SIDE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6 Winnebago Rd
6 Winnebago Road, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
LEASE OR LEASE-PURCHASE a gorgeous home in Exclusive and Gated Sea Ranch Lakes! Unique mid-century modern home designed by Dan Duckham.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Ranch Lakes
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,655
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
47 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
60 Units Available
Port Royale
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Landings
Executive Manor
2700 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom/One Bath. Close to beach, restaurants, and shopping. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE96650)
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3090 sqft
Reduced and ready to rent. This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5200 N Ocean Blvd
5200 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Furnished annual rental. Spacious and bright corner unit. Beautifully remodeled open kitchen with snack bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Ocean views from living room and bedrooms. Washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Landings
5570 NE 31st Ave
5570 Northeast 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
2764 sqft
LOCATED IN THE DESIREABLE AREA OF THE LANDING'S,FORT LAUDERDALE.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4213 El Mar Dr
4213 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3678 sqft
LIVE THE LIFESTYLE OF LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA IN THIS 4/ BED /2 BATH APARTMENT FULLY FURNISHED WITH 30 BY 30 PATIO DECK OVERLOOKING EL MAR DRIVE AND THE BEACH.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
NEW TO MARKET! A MUST SEE WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!Lauderdale By The Sea Ocean Front Location. Luxury, Unobstructed Views of Ocean from the Living Room, Bedroom & your own private balcony. Redone, bright and light furnished one bedroom & 1 .5 baths.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
288 Allenwood Dr
288 Allenwood Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1483 sqft
Great location close to shops and a variety of Restaurants, downtown Lauderdale-by-the-sea 2 blocks from the Beach. Perfect quiet location but close to everything. updated 2/2 with private patio. Bayview elementary School district. $150.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6000 N Ocean BLVD unit 4E
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1bd 1.5ba Minutes from the Beach! - THIS STUNNING 1/ 1-1/2 CONDO ON THE 4th FLOOR LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA,WITH IMPACT WINDOWS,FULLY FURNISHED .DIRECT VIEWS OF BEACH AND POOL.AMENITIES POOL,GYM,LIBRARY ROOM,SECURITY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
1047 SE 22nd Avenue
1047 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Located East of US 1, and within walking distance of shopping, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is ready for a great longterm tenant(s).
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
2000 S Ocean Blvd
2000 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1317 sqft
This beautiful, spacious, updated 2 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath condo located in prestigious Lauderdale By The Sea is all about the great ocean views from every room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VILLAS BY THE SEA BRAND NEWER CONSTRUCTION! 2/2 PLUS DEN.PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE BUILDING W/LUXURY FINISHES INCLUDING HIGH CEILINGS,SOLID 8 FT DOORS,WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL BOSCH APPLIANCES&GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.
