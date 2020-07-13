/
apartments with pool
142 Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL with pool
9831 SAWGRASS DR E
9831 Sawgrass Drive East, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1424 sqft
ONLY 1/2 MILE WALK TO THE BEACH! Recently remodeled, move-in ready, end-unit condo being rented FULLY FURNISHED. Entertain your guests in the open kitchen area or gather on the screened lanai. Soaring ceilings add space & natural light.
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.
5 FISHERMANS COVE RD
5 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1714 sqft
Walking distance to the beach! This beautiful 2 bd 2.5ba home is available in the highly sought after area of Ponte Vedra. Get all your work done in the separate study right off of the main entrance.
741 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
741 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
729 sqft
Just steps from the beach! This condo is ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car-garage, big porch area and a great open floor plan! Fully Furnished and Ready for someone to move in! One month minimum term, longer terms available.
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.
33 FISHERMANS COVE
33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA.
280 DEER RUN DR S
280 Deer Run Drive South, Sawgrass, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2600 sqft
Stunning two story condo located in the gated sought after private community of Sawgrass Country Club. This home has been completely remodeled with no expense spared. Light and bright with neutral updated decor.
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
628 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1450 sqft
Marsh view condo just steps from the beach. Master bedroom with king size bed, tv, private bathroom and access to screened patio. Second bedroom with queen size bed and access to covered deck overlooking the BLVD, third bedroom has 2 twin beds.
49 WALKERS RIDGE DR
49 Walker's Ridge Drive, Sawgrass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1965 sqft
Lovely home located in the sought after community of Sawgrass Country Club. Just a short walk to community pool. Spacious open floor plan. Home features a freshly painted interior with soft neutral colors and new carpet throughout.
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated.
Palm Valley
100 Ironwood Dr
100 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views - 3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views of the pond and community! Don't miss this opportunity to live just steps from the pool, club house and tennis courts.
Palm Valley
249 PATRICK MILL CIR
249 Patrick Mill Circle, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
Like new remodeled home in PVB ready for move in! Great location for people wanting to be in PVB and close to the beach! This home is a must see.
Palm Valley
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.
Palm Valley
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.
Palm Valley
170 VERACRUZ DR
170 Veracruz Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1163 sqft
Rental in the heart of PVB. Light and bright open floor plan. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Living/dining room combo.
Palm Valley
100 FAIRWAY PARK BLVD
100 Fairway Park Boulevard, Palm Valley, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Summer House community in Ponte Vedra Beach. This condo has a golf course view.
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1527 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.
Jacksonville Beach
2114 GAIL AVE
2114 Gail Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
This Three Level Home is just steps to the Atlantic and has a Pool (maintenance taken care of by association)! Desirable South JAX Beach, Freshly Painted Interior, Concrete Block construction with a Wide Open Floor Plan. Stunning wood floors.
Palm Valley
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.
