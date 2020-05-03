91 TIFTON WAY N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool car wash area

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area pool

SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH IN GATED SAWGRASS COMMUNITY. WATER TO GOLF VIEW ON NEWLY RENOVATED COURSE. CONVENIENT TO THE BEACH FROM THIS OPEN AND CLEAN FIRST FLOOR CONDO. LISTEN TO THE OCEAN FROM THE LARGE COVERED BACK PATIO. STORAGE INSIDE AND OUT FOR TOYS AND BEACH STUFF. LARGE PANTRY AND GOOD SIZED CLOSETS IN EACH ROOM. PLUS AN OUTDOOR SHED AND A GARBAGE CLOSET. SHORT WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL AND VERY SHORT DRIVE TO CAR WASH STATION. MANNED SECURITY GATES. COME SEE IF THE SAWGRASS LIFESTYLE IS RIGHT FOR YOU.