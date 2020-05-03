SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH IN GATED SAWGRASS COMMUNITY. WATER TO GOLF VIEW ON NEWLY RENOVATED COURSE. CONVENIENT TO THE BEACH FROM THIS OPEN AND CLEAN FIRST FLOOR CONDO. LISTEN TO THE OCEAN FROM THE LARGE COVERED BACK PATIO. STORAGE INSIDE AND OUT FOR TOYS AND BEACH STUFF. LARGE PANTRY AND GOOD SIZED CLOSETS IN EACH ROOM. PLUS AN OUTDOOR SHED AND A GARBAGE CLOSET. SHORT WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL AND VERY SHORT DRIVE TO CAR WASH STATION. MANNED SECURITY GATES. COME SEE IF THE SAWGRASS LIFESTYLE IS RIGHT FOR YOU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have any available units?
91 TIFTON WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 91 TIFTON WAY N have?
Some of 91 TIFTON WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 TIFTON WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
91 TIFTON WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.