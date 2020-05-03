All apartments in Sawgrass
Sawgrass, FL
91 TIFTON WAY N
91 TIFTON WAY N

91 Tifton Way North · No Longer Available
Location

91 Tifton Way North, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
car wash area
SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH IN GATED SAWGRASS COMMUNITY. WATER TO GOLF VIEW ON NEWLY RENOVATED COURSE. CONVENIENT TO THE BEACH FROM THIS OPEN AND CLEAN FIRST FLOOR CONDO. LISTEN TO THE OCEAN FROM THE LARGE COVERED BACK PATIO. STORAGE INSIDE AND OUT FOR TOYS AND BEACH STUFF. LARGE PANTRY AND GOOD SIZED CLOSETS IN EACH ROOM. PLUS AN OUTDOOR SHED AND A GARBAGE CLOSET. SHORT WALK TO COMMUNITY POOL AND VERY SHORT DRIVE TO CAR WASH STATION. MANNED SECURITY GATES. COME SEE IF THE SAWGRASS LIFESTYLE IS RIGHT FOR YOU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have any available units?
91 TIFTON WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 91 TIFTON WAY N have?
Some of 91 TIFTON WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 TIFTON WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
91 TIFTON WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 TIFTON WAY N pet-friendly?
No, 91 TIFTON WAY N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N offer parking?
No, 91 TIFTON WAY N does not offer parking.
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 TIFTON WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have a pool?
Yes, 91 TIFTON WAY N has a pool.
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have accessible units?
No, 91 TIFTON WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 TIFTON WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 TIFTON WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 TIFTON WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
