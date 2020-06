Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Desirable Summer House Rental 9 months +! This unit is EAST of A1A. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet in both bedrooms, granite countertops in kitchen and bath, and screened in patio overlooking the tranquil lake. This first floor condo is steps from the updated clubhouse that includes pool, gym, move theatre, tennis courts and more and only a one mile walk or bike ride to the ocean!