Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
827 Shoreline Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
827 Shoreline Circle
827 Shoreline Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
827 Shoreline Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082
Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For Rent - Nice condo just minutes from the beach. Granite counter tops, tile flooring. stainless appliances, and contemporary lighting. Water bill included in HOA, paid by landlord.
(RLNE5771846)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have any available units?
827 Shoreline Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sawgrass, FL
.
Is 827 Shoreline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
827 Shoreline Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Shoreline Circle pet-friendly?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sawgrass
.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle offer parking?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not offer parking.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have a pool?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have a pool.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have accessible units?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
