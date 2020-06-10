All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 827 Shoreline Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
827 Shoreline Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

827 Shoreline Circle

827 Shoreline Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

827 Shoreline Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For Rent - Nice condo just minutes from the beach. Granite counter tops, tile flooring. stainless appliances, and contemporary lighting. Water bill included in HOA, paid by landlord.

(RLNE5771846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Shoreline Circle have any available units?
827 Shoreline Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
Is 827 Shoreline Circle currently offering any rent specials?
827 Shoreline Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Shoreline Circle pet-friendly?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle offer parking?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not offer parking.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have a pool?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have a pool.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have accessible units?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Shoreline Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Shoreline Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville