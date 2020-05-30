Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park parking playground pool tennis court

Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go. The downstairs has a large family room and dining room combo with a screened porch,kitchen, and half bathroom.LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. Upstairs 2 large rooms with one full bathroom. Master bedroom has a balcony. Extra storage room outside for bikes etc.Plenty of parking spaces for 2 cars and guest.Community has 2 pools,club house,tennis court,basket ball courts,play ground,dog park and so much more.Rent includes water and trash fees