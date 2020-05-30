All apartments in Sawgrass
695 A1A N
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

695 A1A N

695 A1a N · (904) 655-3554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

695 A1a N, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go. The downstairs has a large family room and dining room combo with a screened porch,kitchen, and half bathroom.LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. Upstairs 2 large rooms with one full bathroom. Master bedroom has a balcony. Extra storage room outside for bikes etc.Plenty of parking spaces for 2 cars and guest.Community has 2 pools,club house,tennis court,basket ball courts,play ground,dog park and so much more.Rent includes water and trash fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 A1A N have any available units?
695 A1A N has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 695 A1A N have?
Some of 695 A1A N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 A1A N currently offering any rent specials?
695 A1A N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 A1A N pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 A1A N is pet friendly.
Does 695 A1A N offer parking?
Yes, 695 A1A N does offer parking.
Does 695 A1A N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 A1A N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 A1A N have a pool?
Yes, 695 A1A N has a pool.
Does 695 A1A N have accessible units?
No, 695 A1A N does not have accessible units.
Does 695 A1A N have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 A1A N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 A1A N have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 A1A N does not have units with air conditioning.
