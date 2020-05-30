Amenities
Great location to live. Across the street from Publix,shopping,restaurants,school and a quick bike ride to the beach.This end unit condo has new carpet and freshly painted and ready to go. The downstairs has a large family room and dining room combo with a screened porch,kitchen, and half bathroom.LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. Upstairs 2 large rooms with one full bathroom. Master bedroom has a balcony. Extra storage room outside for bikes etc.Plenty of parking spaces for 2 cars and guest.Community has 2 pools,club house,tennis court,basket ball courts,play ground,dog park and so much more.Rent includes water and trash fees