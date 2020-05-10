All apartments in Sawgrass
662 SUMMER PL

662 Summer Place · No Longer Available
Location

662 Summer Place, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Completely updated Beach Club Villa STUDIO EFFICIENCY!! Ground floor, end unit offers easy access. Porcelain wood tile throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, full size water heater, washer/dryer and much more. Queen size Murphy Bed with high end mattress and TV in place. Steps to the ocean with beach access. Perfect vacation spot for an individual, couple or small family! Close to the Mayo Clinic. Unit is bright with fresh paint throughout. Unit has ample storage and is a true treasure. Handicap accessible parking, ramp, grab bars. You'll love it here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 SUMMER PL have any available units?
662 SUMMER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 662 SUMMER PL have?
Some of 662 SUMMER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 SUMMER PL currently offering any rent specials?
662 SUMMER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 SUMMER PL pet-friendly?
No, 662 SUMMER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 662 SUMMER PL offer parking?
Yes, 662 SUMMER PL offers parking.
Does 662 SUMMER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 662 SUMMER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 SUMMER PL have a pool?
Yes, 662 SUMMER PL has a pool.
Does 662 SUMMER PL have accessible units?
Yes, 662 SUMMER PL has accessible units.
Does 662 SUMMER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 SUMMER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 662 SUMMER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 SUMMER PL does not have units with air conditioning.

