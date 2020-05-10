662 SUMMER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Completely updated Beach Club Villa STUDIO EFFICIENCY!! Ground floor, end unit offers easy access. Porcelain wood tile throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, full size water heater, washer/dryer and much more. Queen size Murphy Bed with high end mattress and TV in place. Steps to the ocean with beach access. Perfect vacation spot for an individual, couple or small family! Close to the Mayo Clinic. Unit is bright with fresh paint throughout. Unit has ample storage and is a true treasure. Handicap accessible parking, ramp, grab bars. You'll love it here.