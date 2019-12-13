632 SUMMER PL

Amenities
Come relax near the ocean in this ground level villa with ocean access in the gated Sawgrass Country Club. Just a few steps to the beach. Remodeled and nicely appointed fully furnished studio/efficiency with parking near front door. Private screened lanai included. TV Cable & Wireless Internet included plus all necessities-JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. Beach Chairs included plus community pool. Perfect for 1 or 2 people. Owner is Licensed Florida Realtor. Available for a one year lease on Feb. 16, 2020.