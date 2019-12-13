632 SUMMER PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Come relax near the ocean in this ground level villa with ocean access in the gated Sawgrass Country Club. Just a few steps to the beach. Remodeled and nicely appointed fully furnished studio/efficiency with parking near front door. Private screened lanai included. TV Cable & Wireless Internet included plus all necessities-JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. Beach Chairs included plus community pool. Perfect for 1 or 2 people. Owner is Licensed Florida Realtor. Available for a one year lease on Feb. 16, 2020.