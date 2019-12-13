All apartments in Sawgrass
632 SUMMER PL

632 Summer Place · No Longer Available
Location

632 Summer Place, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Come relax near the ocean in this ground level villa with ocean access in the gated Sawgrass Country Club. Just a few steps to the beach. Remodeled and nicely appointed fully furnished studio/efficiency with parking near front door. Private screened lanai included. TV Cable & Wireless Internet included plus all necessities-JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH. Beach Chairs included plus community pool. Perfect for 1 or 2 people. Owner is Licensed Florida Realtor. Available for a one year lease on Feb. 16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 SUMMER PL have any available units?
632 SUMMER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 632 SUMMER PL have?
Some of 632 SUMMER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 SUMMER PL currently offering any rent specials?
632 SUMMER PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 SUMMER PL pet-friendly?
No, 632 SUMMER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 632 SUMMER PL offer parking?
Yes, 632 SUMMER PL does offer parking.
Does 632 SUMMER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 SUMMER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 SUMMER PL have a pool?
Yes, 632 SUMMER PL has a pool.
Does 632 SUMMER PL have accessible units?
No, 632 SUMMER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 632 SUMMER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 SUMMER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 SUMMER PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 SUMMER PL does not have units with air conditioning.
