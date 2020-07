Amenities

Love the ocean! Easy walk to surf and sand! You can store your surfboard, beach bike, and your car in the one car garage included with this ground floor condo. Updated end unit with water views from every window. Tile floors throughout and no carpeting. Convenient location to PGA Headquarters, Mayo Clinic, restaurants, shopping and more! Washer and dryer included. Small dog may be considered.