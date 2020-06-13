All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

600 Ponte Vedra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW. The Carlyle Penthouse Unit 4111. Minimum 7 month lease.2. No Pets3. Unit will be for sale during lease period with showings. 4. 2 side by side parking spaces in gated parking garage5. Spacious storage unit in garage6. Beach access across Street7. Exterior Construction on Balcony during lease.8. Unfurnished9. Concierge attendant at secured front door10. First, Last, Security DepositLocated directly across the street from The Ponte Vedra Lodge & Club. The Carlyle provides a luxury beach lifestyle and Unit 411offers views of the beach and the Ponte Vedra Lodge pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have any available units?
600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have?
Some of 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does offer parking.
Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has a pool.
Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville