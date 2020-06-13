600 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool concierge fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW. The Carlyle Penthouse Unit 4111. Minimum 7 month lease.2. No Pets3. Unit will be for sale during lease period with showings. 4. 2 side by side parking spaces in gated parking garage5. Spacious storage unit in garage6. Beach access across Street7. Exterior Construction on Balcony during lease.8. Unfurnished9. Concierge attendant at secured front door10. First, Last, Security DepositLocated directly across the street from The Ponte Vedra Lodge & Club. The Carlyle provides a luxury beach lifestyle and Unit 411offers views of the beach and the Ponte Vedra Lodge pool.