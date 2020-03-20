All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

58 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle · No Longer Available
Location

58 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available furnished, this 2nd floor condo East of A1A is an gorgeous coastal find. Natural light abounds in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with gorgeous water to preserve views. Beautiful wood burning fireplace and modern white quartz countertops in the kitchen. The spacious Owners Suite has a large walk in closet and private bath with an updated oversized shower. Bedroom 2 is roomy with a large closet and enjoys the water views as well. Large interior laundry with storage, washer & dryer. Open area garage to store all your beach gear and bikes! The ocean is just a short walk or bike ride away! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, JTB and A plus schools. Also available for rent Unfurnished at $1,600/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have any available units?
58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have?
Some of 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offers parking.
Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have a pool?
No, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have accessible units?
No, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
