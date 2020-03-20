58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

Amenities
Available furnished, this 2nd floor condo East of A1A is an gorgeous coastal find. Natural light abounds in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with gorgeous water to preserve views. Beautiful wood burning fireplace and modern white quartz countertops in the kitchen. The spacious Owners Suite has a large walk in closet and private bath with an updated oversized shower. Bedroom 2 is roomy with a large closet and enjoys the water views as well. Large interior laundry with storage, washer & dryer. Open area garage to store all your beach gear and bikes! The ocean is just a short walk or bike ride away! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, JTB and A plus schools. Also available for rent Unfurnished at $1,600/month.