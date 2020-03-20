58 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available furnished, this 2nd floor condo East of A1A is an gorgeous coastal find. Natural light abounds in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath unit with gorgeous water to preserve views. Beautiful wood burning fireplace and modern white quartz countertops in the kitchen. The spacious Owners Suite has a large walk in closet and private bath with an updated oversized shower. Bedroom 2 is roomy with a large closet and enjoys the water views as well. Large interior laundry with storage, washer & dryer. Open area garage to store all your beach gear and bikes! The ocean is just a short walk or bike ride away! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, JTB and A plus schools. Also available for rent Unfurnished at $1,600/month.