Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Lovely home located in the sought after community of Sawgrass Country Club. Just a short walk to community pool. Spacious open floor plan. Home features a freshly painted interior with soft neutral colors and new carpet throughout. 1st floor Master bedroom with king size bed and large walk in closet. En suite master bathroom features his and hers vanities, updated tile walk in shower and garden tub. Spacious fully stocked kitchen with lots of counter space, cabinets and breakfast area. Formal dining and open family room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Dining room has doggie door that leads to small enclosed area perfect for unescorted doggie play time. Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer