Sawgrass, FL
349 QUAIL POINTE DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

349 QUAIL POINTE DR

349 Quail Pointe Drive · (904) 514-1747
Location

349 Quail Pointe Drive, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
**TPC RENTAL** Cozy remodeled end unit overlooking Sawgrass Country Club East Course has everything you need to make your stay comfortable. Walking distance to Sawgrass amenities and the beach. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms all on one level. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (double oven), beautiful wood style tile flooring and pass through to dining area. Living room with plenty of natural lighting has berber carpet, high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, golf course view and access to the screened patio. Dining table seats 8 and there is room for 2 more at the pass through bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have any available units?
349 QUAIL POINTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have?
Some of 349 QUAIL POINTE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 QUAIL POINTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
349 QUAIL POINTE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 QUAIL POINTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR offer parking?
No, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR does not offer parking.
Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have a pool?
Yes, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR has a pool.
Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have accessible units?
No, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 QUAIL POINTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 QUAIL POINTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
