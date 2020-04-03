349 QUAIL POINTE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

**TPC RENTAL** Cozy remodeled end unit overlooking Sawgrass Country Club East Course has everything you need to make your stay comfortable. Walking distance to Sawgrass amenities and the beach. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms all on one level. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (double oven), beautiful wood style tile flooring and pass through to dining area. Living room with plenty of natural lighting has berber carpet, high ceilings, wood burning fireplace, golf course view and access to the screened patio. Dining table seats 8 and there is room for 2 more at the pass through bar.