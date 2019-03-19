Large home in the Estates section of Ponte Vedra By The Sea. East of A1A. Walk to the beach. Easy access to Butler Blvd. and the Beaches. The master bedroom has an attached bonus room ideal for an office or exercise room. Master plus 3 bedrooms and bonus loft upstairs. One of the bedrooms has an attached bathroom and the other 2 share a third upstairs bathroom. 5th bedroom and 4th bathroom are downstairs. Large screened lanai. Lawn care and pest control are included in rent. Great neighborhood and excellent schools including Ponte Vedra High School. Available Immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 N SEA LAKE LN have any available units?
349 N SEA LAKE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 349 N SEA LAKE LN have?
Some of 349 N SEA LAKE LN's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 N SEA LAKE LN currently offering any rent specials?
349 N SEA LAKE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.