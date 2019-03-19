349 N SEA LAKE LN

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Large home in the Estates section of Ponte Vedra By The Sea. East of A1A. Walk to the beach. Easy access to Butler Blvd. and the Beaches. The master bedroom has an attached bonus room ideal for an office or exercise room. Master plus 3 bedrooms and bonus loft upstairs. One of the bedrooms has an attached bathroom and the other 2 share a third upstairs bathroom. 5th bedroom and 4th bathroom are downstairs. Large screened lanai. Lawn care and pest control are included in rent. Great neighborhood and excellent schools including Ponte Vedra High School. Available Immediately.