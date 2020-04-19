33 FISHERMANS COVE

Amenities

Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA. Just a few steps to Fisherman's Cove, large, private, gated, pool with lounge chairs. Condo faces East over the water as you enjoy sitting on spacious, screened porch! King Bed/Master & Twins, 2nd BR. Short walk to beach, golf course, tennis courts, playground, etc. Trained dog welcomed guest.Non-Smoking Condo. Dogs ok with Approval.