All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 33 FISHERMANS COVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
33 FISHERMANS COVE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:52 PM

33 FISHERMANS COVE

33 Fishermans Cove Road · (904) 607-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

33 Fishermans Cove Road, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Rental: Short-term or Long-Term: Lovely, furnished, ground-floor condo, water-to-golf views, 2BR/2Baths with ''beach cottage'' feel in Sawgrass Country Club/Gated/24-hour security located ocean side of AIA. Just a few steps to Fisherman's Cove, large, private, gated, pool with lounge chairs. Condo faces East over the water as you enjoy sitting on spacious, screened porch! King Bed/Master & Twins, 2nd BR. Short walk to beach, golf course, tennis courts, playground, etc. Trained dog welcomed guest.Non-Smoking Condo. Dogs ok with Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have any available units?
33 FISHERMANS COVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have?
Some of 33 FISHERMANS COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 FISHERMANS COVE currently offering any rent specials?
33 FISHERMANS COVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 FISHERMANS COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 FISHERMANS COVE is pet friendly.
Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE offer parking?
No, 33 FISHERMANS COVE does not offer parking.
Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 FISHERMANS COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have a pool?
Yes, 33 FISHERMANS COVE has a pool.
Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have accessible units?
No, 33 FISHERMANS COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 FISHERMANS COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 FISHERMANS COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 FISHERMANS COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33 FISHERMANS COVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity