30 Sea Winds Lane E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

Beach Home with Pool - Stunning beach home with a pool. Ocean breezes await you in this spectacular home a short walk to the beach. Enjoy your private, peaceful, screened & heated pool/jacuzzi in paradise with preserve views. This well built, concrete block home in an established neighborhood boasts a beautiful renovation with the finest finishes including a state of the art kitchen with Jenn-Air & Thermador stainless appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, hardwood and travertine flooring, 12 foot ceilings, plantation shutters, a gas fireplace and a spacious room for every occasion. This home is situated within reach of fine shopping, dining, golf, tennis and clubs. Community dedicated boardwalk to the beach. Owner pays POOL and LAWN service! Just move in and enjoy!



No Cats Allowed



