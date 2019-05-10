All apartments in Sawgrass
30 Sea Winds Lane E.

30 Sea Winds Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

30 Sea Winds Lane East, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Beach Home with Pool - Stunning beach home with a pool. Ocean breezes await you in this spectacular home a short walk to the beach. Enjoy your private, peaceful, screened & heated pool/jacuzzi in paradise with preserve views. This well built, concrete block home in an established neighborhood boasts a beautiful renovation with the finest finishes including a state of the art kitchen with Jenn-Air & Thermador stainless appliances, a gas cooktop, granite countertops, hardwood and travertine flooring, 12 foot ceilings, plantation shutters, a gas fireplace and a spacious room for every occasion. This home is situated within reach of fine shopping, dining, golf, tennis and clubs. Community dedicated boardwalk to the beach. Owner pays POOL and LAWN service! Just move in and enjoy!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4874811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have any available units?
30 Sea Winds Lane E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have?
Some of 30 Sea Winds Lane E.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Sea Winds Lane E. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Sea Winds Lane E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Sea Winds Lane E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. offer parking?
No, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. does not offer parking.
Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have a pool?
Yes, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. has a pool.
Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have accessible units?
No, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Sea Winds Lane E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Sea Winds Lane E. does not have units with air conditioning.
