2515 ST MICHEL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool putting green

You'll be impressed with the improvements & renovations to this nice 3BR/BA patio home in desirable L'Atrium. The efficient kitchen has new stainless appliances & granite counter tops. Relax on the cozy patio or interior atrium that can hold lush greenery. Enjoy the 3 hole putting green with cool deck. Warm yourself by the updated fireplace. You will really like the natural light, bright colors, updated bathrooms & peace and quiet of the cul-de-sac & privacy walls. Take a short bike ride or even walk to the beach! The 3rd bedroom has double doors & can be used as a den/office. Really nice patio home! Convenient to shopping and attractions. Also For Sale or Lease Purchase. SEE FOR SALE OR LEASE/PURCHASE LISTING MLS 1005347.