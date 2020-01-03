All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2515 ST MICHEL CT

2515 St Michel Court · No Longer Available
Location

2515 St Michel Court, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
You'll be impressed with the improvements & renovations to this nice 3BR/BA patio home in desirable L'Atrium. The efficient kitchen has new stainless appliances & granite counter tops. Relax on the cozy patio or interior atrium that can hold lush greenery. Enjoy the 3 hole putting green with cool deck. Warm yourself by the updated fireplace. You will really like the natural light, bright colors, updated bathrooms & peace and quiet of the cul-de-sac & privacy walls. Take a short bike ride or even walk to the beach! The 3rd bedroom has double doors & can be used as a den/office. Really nice patio home! Convenient to shopping and attractions. Also For Sale or Lease Purchase. SEE FOR SALE OR LEASE/PURCHASE LISTING MLS 1005347.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have any available units?
2515 ST MICHEL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have?
Some of 2515 ST MICHEL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 ST MICHEL CT currently offering any rent specials?
2515 ST MICHEL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 ST MICHEL CT pet-friendly?
No, 2515 ST MICHEL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT offer parking?
No, 2515 ST MICHEL CT does not offer parking.
Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 ST MICHEL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have a pool?
Yes, 2515 ST MICHEL CT has a pool.
Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have accessible units?
No, 2515 ST MICHEL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 ST MICHEL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 ST MICHEL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 ST MICHEL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
