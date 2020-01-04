2512 ST MICHEL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE DECEMBER 20th, 2019**Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in L'Atrium in Ponte Vedra Beach. This unit has been completely remodeled and includes a small soaking pool in the private backyard! This unit is a must see! Absolutely stunning kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the whole home. Living room has a fireplace. as well. Nice size master bedroom with direct access to the back patio. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled as well. Master bathroom has large walk-in shower as well. Washer/dryer included.Tenant is responsible for lawncare and pool service.Pets are welcomed.