Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

2512 ST MICHEL CT

2512 St Michel Court · No Longer Available
Location

2512 St Michel Court, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE DECEMBER 20th, 2019**Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in L'Atrium in Ponte Vedra Beach. This unit has been completely remodeled and includes a small soaking pool in the private backyard! This unit is a must see! Absolutely stunning kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the whole home. Living room has a fireplace. as well. Nice size master bedroom with direct access to the back patio. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled as well. Master bathroom has large walk-in shower as well. Washer/dryer included.Tenant is responsible for lawncare and pool service.Pets are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have any available units?
2512 ST MICHEL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have?
Some of 2512 ST MICHEL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 ST MICHEL CT currently offering any rent specials?
2512 ST MICHEL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 ST MICHEL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 ST MICHEL CT is pet friendly.
Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT offer parking?
No, 2512 ST MICHEL CT does not offer parking.
Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 ST MICHEL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have a pool?
Yes, 2512 ST MICHEL CT has a pool.
Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have accessible units?
No, 2512 ST MICHEL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 ST MICHEL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 ST MICHEL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 ST MICHEL CT does not have units with air conditioning.

