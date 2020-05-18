All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 23 WALKERS RIDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
23 WALKERS RIDGE
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

23 WALKERS RIDGE

23 Walker's Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23 Walker's Ridge Drive, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEED SOMETHING ASAP FOR LEASE ...PREVIOUSLY RENOVATED WALKERS RIDGE PATIO HOME. SOME UPGRADES include Saturnia, leaded glass front doors, large deck with GOLF COURSE & SOME WATER VIEWS....golf, swim and play and walk to pool! Beautifully located on the fairway of Sawgrass CC. Tenants will enjoy living in bright open floor plan with master, den, and 4-season Florida room down; 2 private guest rooms and bath up. Large bright and sunny kitchen has all newer appliances and eat-in cafe corner with great street views. Large picture windows, pavered drive/walk/patio, lushly landscaped backyard offers vistas for private late afternoon relaxation and enjoyment. Easy-care floors, newer roof, exterior paint, 2-zone AC/handler systems are high efficiency. Casual living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have any available units?
23 WALKERS RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have?
Some of 23 WALKERS RIDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 WALKERS RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
23 WALKERS RIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 WALKERS RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 23 WALKERS RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 23 WALKERS RIDGE does offer parking.
Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 WALKERS RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have a pool?
Yes, 23 WALKERS RIDGE has a pool.
Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 23 WALKERS RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 WALKERS RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 WALKERS RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 WALKERS RIDGE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville