16 Sea Winds Lane East

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Steps to the BEACH from this two-story 4BR and 3BA home located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. The home is in pristine condition with recent beautiful renovations inside and outside. The center of this home is an award-winning kitchen complete with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. The kitchen has a large island, induction cook-top stove, double convection ovens, oversize granite composite sink, eat-in kitchen space, and more.Open floor plan with light and bright kitchen, dining room, and family room with built-ins and floor to ceiling windows. Sun-Room overlooking private English garden with deck, patio, and firepit. Master bedroom with sitting area and California his and hers closets. The master bathroom includes a large dual walk-in shower and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms and an office with built-in's and Murphy bed are on the first floor. Second floor includes the large fourth bedroom with full bath, floor to ceiling windows and balcony. Enjoy the dual sided fire place from your Master Suite or dining room. Take the walk over from Ponte Vedra by Sea to the beach and relax on one of North Florida's most tranquil beaches. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15TH.