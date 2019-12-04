All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated December 4 2019

16 Sea Winds Lane East

16 Sea Winds Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

16 Sea Winds Lane East, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Steps to the BEACH from this two-story 4BR and 3BA home located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach. The home is in pristine condition with recent beautiful renovations inside and outside. The center of this home is an award-winning kitchen complete with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. The kitchen has a large island, induction cook-top stove, double convection ovens, oversize granite composite sink, eat-in kitchen space, and more.Open floor plan with light and bright kitchen, dining room, and family room with built-ins and floor to ceiling windows. Sun-Room overlooking private English garden with deck, patio, and firepit. Master bedroom with sitting area and California his and hers closets. The master bathroom includes a large dual walk-in shower and double sinks. Two additional bedrooms and an office with built-in's and Murphy bed are on the first floor. Second floor includes the large fourth bedroom with full bath, floor to ceiling windows and balcony. Enjoy the dual sided fire place from your Master Suite or dining room. Take the walk over from Ponte Vedra by Sea to the beach and relax on one of North Florida's most tranquil beaches. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 15TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have any available units?
16 Sea Winds Lane East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have?
Some of 16 Sea Winds Lane East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Sea Winds Lane East currently offering any rent specials?
16 Sea Winds Lane East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Sea Winds Lane East pet-friendly?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East offer parking?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East does not offer parking.
Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have a pool?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East does not have a pool.
Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have accessible units?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Sea Winds Lane East have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Sea Winds Lane East does not have units with air conditioning.

