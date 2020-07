16 LAKE JULIA DR S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher guest suite fire pit courtyard

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit guest suite

WELCOME TO LIL GEM!!!! THIS HOME IS A BEAUTY ON THE WATER WITH SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE LAKE AND GOLF COURSE! THERE IS PLENTY OF OUTDOOR SPACE FROM THE COURTYARD ENTRY FEATURING ENGLISH STYLE GARDENS TO THE LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO WITH GATHERING AREA WITH TV, FIRE PIT, DINING AREA AND VIEWS GALORE! THIS RARE 4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH LAKE JULIA HOME HAS IT ALL! THE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS A QUEEN BED AND OPENS TO THE ENCLOSED PATIO. THE MASTER BATH HAS HIS AND HERS VANITIES, SOAKING TUB AND SHOWER. THERE ARE TWO FIRST FLOOR GUEST ROOMS- ONE FEATURING QUEEN BED WITH SOFA PULL OUT & ENSUITE BATH. THE OTHER FIRST FLOOR GUEST SUITE IS USED AS A SECOND DEN OR OFFICE BUT HAS A PULLOUT SINGLE SLEEPER, ENSUITE BATH AND ACCESS TO LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO.