Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!!! WALK TO THE BEACH from this second floor, completely renovated, east of A1A condo. This is the one you have been waiting for!!! 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious floor plan and lofted ceilings! Granite countertops and plenty of storage space! Kitchen and baths are GORGEOUS! Unit also has a one car garage! Updated appliances with washer and dryer. Live the beach lifestyle NOW!!! NO PETS- NO SMOKING