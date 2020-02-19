11 Cove Rd

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Awesome water to golf views form this nicely furnished 2 story end unit in Sagwrass Country Club. looking for a place where you can bring the whole including Fido, this is it. Pet friendly with non refundable pet fee and access to full golf membership

(additional fees apply).



King, 4 twins, and one sleeper sofa. Three living rooms/dens/sitting areas. This place is enormous and is the perfect spot for the larger.



Monthly and weekly rates include tax, cleaning and reservation fees, but not the security deposit, which is $500.