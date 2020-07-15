5591 ROSEHILL ROAD

Amenities

Everyone talks about location, and this delivers. With a short ride to our Siesta Key, Admiral’s Walk is conveniently located on Clark Road with easy access to I-75, shopping, and more! This ground floor (no stairs to climb!) condo has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and is clean and move-in ready. Completely tiled flooring in the living room, dining area, and both bedrooms for easy care. This building has all the renovations completed including a new roof, siding and new windows. Situated near the back of the community, you will find yourself right at home. This condo features large windows and with an open floor plan, gives a bright and airy feel to it. Admiral’s Walk is a gated community with the amenities you expect. Resort-Style Pool, Spa, Fitness center, and a Playground all around the Recreation Center. Families seek out this location due to the Superior School district here, Ashton Elementary, Sarasota Middle School, and Riverview High School. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee.