All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5591 ROSEHILL ROAD

5591 Rosehill Road · (941) 320-8609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5591 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
Everyone talks about location, and this delivers. With a short ride to our Siesta Key, Admiral’s Walk is conveniently located on Clark Road with easy access to I-75, shopping, and more! This ground floor (no stairs to climb!) condo has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and is clean and move-in ready. Completely tiled flooring in the living room, dining area, and both bedrooms for easy care. This building has all the renovations completed including a new roof, siding and new windows. Situated near the back of the community, you will find yourself right at home. This condo features large windows and with an open floor plan, gives a bright and airy feel to it. Admiral’s Walk is a gated community with the amenities you expect. Resort-Style Pool, Spa, Fitness center, and a Playground all around the Recreation Center. Families seek out this location due to the Superior School district here, Ashton Elementary, Sarasota Middle School, and Riverview High School. Small dogs allowed with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have any available units?
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have?
Some of 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD has a pool.
Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5591 ROSEHILL ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir
Sarasota, FL 34232
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard
Sarasota County, FL 34240

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity