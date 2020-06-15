Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

ENJOY A WEEK ON A BEAUTIFUL ISLAND

This condo is located on beautiful Sanibel Island at the Sanibel Beach Club and is available the week of July 18-25, 2020. First come first serve.

The unit has two bedrooms, two baths, a living/dining room combination, and a fully equipped kitchen including stove, microwave, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, and full-size washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a king bed and the guest bedroom has two double beds. The living room has a queen-size sleeper sofa. The living room has a 55 inch HD television and both bedrooms have televisions. There's a DVD player in the living room, a radio-CD player, hair dryer, 6 beach/pool towels, and 4 beach chairs. The unit has a sky light and a screened-in balcony. The unit is fully furnished with linens and towels.

There is a large pool and a spa. Both have a salt generated filtration system (no chlorine).

Free WIFI is available throughout the resort.

The maximum occupancy is 6 people.

Although we love pets, they are not allowed at the resort.

There is no charge for parking.

There are 5 gas barbeque grills for your use.

Bikes are available free of charge.

There are 2 tennis courts, a shuffle board court, volley ball and horseshoe pits.

Rental Rate: $1600/wk (to be compared with $1771 if rented through the resort/Vacation Resorts International).

Deposit $500

Remainder due 90 days before occupancy (April 18, 2020).

View MANY PHOTOS & RATINGS of the property at www.sanibelbeachclub.com.



No Pets Allowed



