Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

158 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Carlos Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7135 Greenwood Park CIR
7135 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1810 sqft
Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
8570 Kingbird Loop #535 Available 06/15/20 Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622
8550 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1286 sqft
8550 Kingbird Loop Unit 622 Available 07/01/20 2 bed/2 bath + DEN Condo in popular Osprey Cove - Available 7/1 - No Pets - POPULAR OSPREY COVE 2/2 + DEN CONDO - Prime Location in the heart of Estero. 2 bed, 2 bath + DEN Condo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134
19760 Osprey Cove Boulevard, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
Osprey Cove~ - Third Floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. ~ Brookside Floor plan-Common area tile, Bedrooms carpeted with Brand new carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1154 sqft
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8470 Kingbird Loop #1036
8470 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Osprey Cove Annual Rental - Third floor condo with a view of the lake and pool from the living area and master bedroom.Tile throughout kitchen and living area.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9631 Falconer WAY
9631 Falconer Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Video walkthrough available. Available for rent for the first time. This three car garage 3bd+den home is situated within a gated community and on an over-sized lot.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18238 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18238 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1525 sqft
Creekside Preserve is a community located in Fort Myers between Estero Bay Nature Preserve and Mullock Creek. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and is a well-planned 3 bedroom + den, 2 baths with a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9723 Heatherstone Lake CT
9723 Heatherstone Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen, living room and dining area, with carpet on 2nd floor bedroom room areas. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17282 Hidden Estates CIR
17282 Hidden Estates Circle, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
5301 sqft
AVAILABLE now! Enjoy sweeping deep water harbor views & direct Gulf access with no bridges! Nearly brand-new 4 bedrooms plus Office, 3 bath WATERFRONT POOL HOME with PRIVATE DOCK in one of SW Florida’s best gated boating communities! Some of the

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
17491 Old Harmony DR
17491 Old Harmony Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful end unit, 3br/2b with 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18541 Cypress Haven DR
18541 Cypress Haven Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2527 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE 2021 Season ($10,000 per month) or on an annual bases ($4,000 per month) beginning immediately! Just bring your toothbrush! Spectacular private lake and golf view, Southwest exposure with incredible sunsets! Upgraded with new

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17549 Brickstone LOOP
17549 Brickstone Loop, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1707 sqft
Clean and well-maintained townhome in the Timberwalk gated community available mid-May! This spectacular unit consists of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, a Single-Car Garage, and Screened Lanai. You'll even find ceiling fans and window treatments.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17763 Park Village BLVD
17763 Park Village Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Live in this neighborhood that feels like a park. Community takes care of grounds. 2 bd plus den / 2 ba updated single family home. Large spa on the large screened lanai. Community pool, clubhouse, exercise building, tennis, pickleball and more.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
10001 St Moritz DR
10001 St Moritz Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2050 sqft
Beautiful and pristine single family pool home in the #1 Award Winning Community in U.S.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5614 Whispering Willow WAY
5614 Whispering Willow Way, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2479 sqft
Available July-December 2020 $2,800/month plus utilities. Peaceful & private, this model-perfect estate home boasts an abundance of room for entertaining.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17952 Modena RD
17952 Modena Road, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2410 sqft
Completed updated single family home available for seasonal rental. Featuring 3 bedrooms +den and loft. Miromar Lakes offers a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in San Carlos Park, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to San Carlos Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

