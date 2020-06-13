Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

214 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8173 Anhinga RD
8173 Anhinga Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
**WELL APPOINTED** Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with extended covered parking, storage area, two long driveways, a front porch, orange tree on the lot and more!.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
17405 East Carnegie Circle
17405 E Carnegie Cir, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
896 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740972 Fantastic rental in Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, & Screened Porch.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17525 Phlox DR
17525 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home in desirable location of San Carlos Park. Home features split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage. Spacious lanai and private backyard with mature landscaping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17195 Fostoria LN
17195 Fostoria Lane, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
412 sqft
Great Over 55 community located in Estero area. Wonderful community pool. Lakes, great for fishing. Clubhouse activities, and Shuffleboard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
19172 Murcott DR E
19172 Murcott Drive East, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1105 sqft
AVAILABLE DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY. Renovated house close to everything! Beach, shopping, outlets, Florida Gulf Coast University, SW Florida International Airport. Hot tub and pool table in private screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
55 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9701 Foxhall WAY
9701 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1916 sqft
This immaculate, professionally-designed 1st floor end-unit condo with a private screened-in lanai invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17282 Hidden Estates CIR
17282 Hidden Estates Circle, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
5301 sqft
AVAILABLE now! Enjoy sweeping deep water harbor views & direct Gulf access with no bridges! Nearly brand-new 4 bedrooms plus Office, 3 bath WATERFRONT POOL HOME with PRIVATE DOCK in one of SW Florida’s best gated boating communities! Some of the

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6317 Royal Woods DR
6317 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1173 sqft
Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a 1 on 1 meeting to view this property 'or' Schedule a phone or video call to talk about and/or view this property from the comfort of your home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
16620 Partridge PL
16620 Partridge Place Road, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1161 sqft
Well appointed 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in beautiful The Forest Country Club. Golf course view and golfing privileges are available thru The Forest Country Club for a fee. Nice community pool is steps away (next door). Spacious kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
17952 Modena RD
17952 Modena Road, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
2410 sqft
Completed updated single family home available for seasonal rental. Featuring 3 bedrooms +den and loft. Miromar Lakes offers a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos Park
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
12 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
17 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
15 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,085
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive, Villas, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pine Meadows invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Pine Meadows provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Fort Myers.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Carlos Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Carlos Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

