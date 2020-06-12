/
3 bedroom apartments
172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL
17370 Missouri Road
17370 Missouri Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1450 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
8173 Anhinga RD
8173 Anhinga Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
**WELL APPOINTED** Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with extended covered parking, storage area, two long driveways, a front porch, orange tree on the lot and more!.
7139 Greenwood Park CIR
7139 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1810 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in a gated community that is close to everything!! This home offers 3 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage. The contemporary kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
17373 Allentown RD
17373 Allentown Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1650 sqft
Amazing home with hardwood flooring and plenty of space for fine living.
19005 Tampa RD S
19005 Tampa Road, San Carlos Park, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19005 Tampa RD S in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
7270 Jonas RD
7270 Jonas Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
FGCU STUDENTS WELCOME!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home was renovated and updated in 2016!!!! Home features 1 car garage and Florida Room. Additional detached shed. Located in great location of San Carlos Park near US 41. Home has CITY WATER and SEWER!!!!
8177 Gull LN
8177 Gull Lane, San Carlos Park, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8177 Gull LN in San Carlos Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
8080 Albatross RD
8080 Albatross Road, San Carlos Park, FL
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room.
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.
17524 Dumont DR
17524 Dumont Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
Tastefully updated 2 story Duplex home (right side of the house only) in San Carlos Park! There are lots of updates made in the last 2 years such as impact windows, new kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new AC and new Water system with Reverse Osmosis
18529 Phlox Drive
18529 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1041 sqft
The best feature of this home is the sparkling pool! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an
17389 Kentucky Road
17389 Kentucky Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1342 sqft
17529 Butler Road
17529 Butler Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
17125 Antigua Road
17125 Antigua Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1405 sqft
19107 Evergreen Road
19107 Evergreen Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.
7135 Greenwood Park CIR
7135 Greenwood Park Circle, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1810 sqft
Absolutely stunning, luxury style town home offers, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a 2 car-garage in gated community w/views of Mullock Creek in South Fort Myers.
7370 Sea Island RD
7370 Sea Island Road, San Carlos Park, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage single family with a LONG driveway ideal for trailer, boat or easily able to fit multiple vehicles. Smack in the heart of San Carlos Park. Tile throughout with a large living area.
17525 Phlox DR
17525 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home in desirable location of San Carlos Park. Home features split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage. Spacious lanai and private backyard with mature landscaping.
17540 Homewood RD
17540 Homewood Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
GREAT LOCATION IN THE SAN CARLOS PARK SECTION OF SOUTH FORT MYERS FLORIDA.CLOSE TO SHOPPING IN BOTH ESTERO AND FORT MYERS.GREAT SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN WITH VERY NICE LARGE COVERED LANAI.
19172 Murcott DR E
19172 Murcott Drive East, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1105 sqft
AVAILABLE DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY. Renovated house close to everything! Beach, shopping, outlets, Florida Gulf Coast University, SW Florida International Airport. Hot tub and pool table in private screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1387 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
