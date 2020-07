Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SAN CARLOS UPDATED 3BR 2 BA 2 CAR GARAGE SFH - Property Id: 311207



GREAT LOCATION SAN CARLOS PARK CENTRAL WATER UPDATED HOME LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT LARGE SIDE YARD

LARGE GRANITE ISLAND NEWER CABINETS OPEN KITCHEN CONCEPT

NEW 16 SEER AC UNIT JUST INSTALLED



This property is in one of the best areas of San Carlos Park quiet street and is within minutes to Florida Gulf Coast University, outlet malls and more.

FRONT LOAD Washer & Dryer Included * Small Pets W/Approval AND NONREFUNDABLE $250/PER PET FEE

1 month Security to hold

+ last month at signing

TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN MOWING



IF YOUR SERIOUS

DO TELL ME MORE ABOUT YOURSELVES

CAN text me DIRECTLY at 515-778-6680



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST

UPDATED PICS COMING SOON

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7275-coolidge-rd-fort-myers-fl/311207

Property Id 311207



(RLNE5938283)