12937 CURLEY STREET
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

12937 CURLEY STREET

12937 Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

12937 Curley Street, San Antonio, FL 33576
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated, Super Cozy Cottage. Very private. Fully Furnished. Close to several hospitals. This beautiful cottage property offers many activities to enjoy on your days off. Very close to the San Antonio Ball Park! Take long walks through the beautiful park, jog or join the local cycling group for some competitive fun and lasting friendships! Just 15 minutes away is the lagoon community with swimming, paddle boarding and kayaking! Also, A great Golf Course is just around the corner. This cottage offers all the comforts of home, a comfy full size bed with a smart television in the bedroom, a full living room suite with a smart television, a Keurig, stove/oven and microwave. A full size washer and dryer. All set up and ready for you! Our next availability will be March 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12937 CURLEY STREET have any available units?
12937 CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, FL.
What amenities does 12937 CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 12937 CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12937 CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12937 CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12937 CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12937 CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12937 CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 12937 CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12937 CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12937 CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12937 CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 12937 CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12937 CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 12937 CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12937 CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12937 CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12937 CURLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 12937 CURLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

