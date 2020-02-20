12937 CURLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated, Super Cozy Cottage. Very private. Fully Furnished. Close to several hospitals. This beautiful cottage property offers many activities to enjoy on your days off. Very close to the San Antonio Ball Park! Take long walks through the beautiful park, jog or join the local cycling group for some competitive fun and lasting friendships! Just 15 minutes away is the lagoon community with swimming, paddle boarding and kayaking! Also, A great Golf Course is just around the corner. This cottage offers all the comforts of home, a comfy full size bed with a smart television in the bedroom, a full living room suite with a smart television, a Keurig, stove/oven and microwave. A full size washer and dryer. All set up and ready for you! Our next availability will be March 1st, 2020.