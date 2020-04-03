All apartments in Rotonda
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD

6610 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard · (941) 815-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6610 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Rotonda, FL 34224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 - Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Also Available APRIL 2021, as well as the off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,700/month. One month minimum required by Condo Assn. This very spacious, bright and airy 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo is tucked back in a peaceful, wooded setting. But yet, you're close to Placida Road and all the wonderful restaurants, marinas, and little shopping plazas there. The master suite (queen bed), bedroom 2 (queen sofabed) and the half bath are on the first floor. Bedrooms 3 (queen bed) & 4 (twin beds), plus the second bathroom on the top floor. Welcome the morning sun on the new redwood balcony off the twin bedroom on the top floor. The spacious all-season, main floor balcony is screened-in and has vinyl sliders, so you can enjoy the view of the preserve all year round. The community pool is heated to a balmy 87 degrees. You're just minutes away from numerous golf courses, world-class fishing on Boca Grande, and Gulf Beaches. Wi-fi included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have any available units?
6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rotonda.
Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
