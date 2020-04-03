6610 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020 - Rented 1/1/21 - 3/31/21. Also Available APRIL 2021, as well as the off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,700/month. One month minimum required by Condo Assn. This very spacious, bright and airy 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2nd floor condo is tucked back in a peaceful, wooded setting. But yet, you're close to Placida Road and all the wonderful restaurants, marinas, and little shopping plazas there. The master suite (queen bed), bedroom 2 (queen sofabed) and the half bath are on the first floor. Bedrooms 3 (queen bed) & 4 (twin beds), plus the second bathroom on the top floor. Welcome the morning sun on the new redwood balcony off the twin bedroom on the top floor. The spacious all-season, main floor balcony is screened-in and has vinyl sliders, so you can enjoy the view of the preserve all year round. The community pool is heated to a balmy 87 degrees. You're just minutes away from numerous golf courses, world-class fishing on Boca Grande, and Gulf Beaches. Wi-fi included. Sorry, no pets.