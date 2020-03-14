All apartments in River Ridge
Find more places like 11000 KENMORE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Ridge, FL
/
11000 KENMORE DRIVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

11000 KENMORE DRIVE

11000 Kenmore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11000 Kenmore Drive, River Ridge, FL 34654
The Oaks at River Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an exceptional beautiful home. Designed kitchen and bathrooms. All new flooring. Stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, electric fire place in the living room. Screener lanai, on conservation. Enjoy Florida living at it"s best here. Just a few miles to Gulf of Mexico and boat rentals. Close to all shopping, restaurants, car dealerships, movies and major roads. About 45 min to Tampa International Airport. Make appointment to see it. It can become your next place you'll call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have any available units?
11000 KENMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 11000 KENMORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 KENMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11000 KENMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 KENMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Ridge.
Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 KENMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11000 KENMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLJasmine Estates, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBayonet Point, FLNew Port Richey, FLPort Richey, FLElfers, FL
Hudson, FLTrinity, FLOdessa, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLCheval, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLOldsmar, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College