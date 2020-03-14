11000 KENMORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

This is an exceptional beautiful home. Designed kitchen and bathrooms. All new flooring. Stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, electric fire place in the living room. Screener lanai, on conservation. Enjoy Florida living at it"s best here. Just a few miles to Gulf of Mexico and boat rentals. Close to all shopping, restaurants, car dealerships, movies and major roads. About 45 min to Tampa International Airport. Make appointment to see it. It can become your next place you'll call home.