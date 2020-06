310 Shady Lane

Amenities

OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE PACKAGE, PENDANT LIGHTING OVER KITCHEN ISLAND, ADJUSTABLE MOOD LIGHTING IN EVERY ROOM AND PREWIRED WALL MOUNT FOR FLAT SCREEN IN ALL BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, REAL WOOD BLINDS IN MASTER, MASTER BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, JACUZZI TUB AND WALK IN SHOWER, DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM, FOYER, LARGE DEN FOR OFFICE OR EXTRA ROOM ACCESSIBLE THROUGH FRENCH DOORS, TRUE UTILITY ROOM W WASHER, DRYER, AND LARGE SINK, SITS ON LOVELY 1/2 ACRE PRIVATE CORNER LOT W MANY SHADY TREES FOR PRIVACY, HALF CIRCLE DRIVEWAY, ALL OF THIS LESS THAN 1/2 OF A MILE FROM US1, PUBLIX SHOPPING CENTER, MORE!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5434840)