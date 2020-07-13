/
pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in River Park, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
16 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
349 NE Glentry Avenue
349 Northeast Glentry Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
Like New! Less than one year old! This cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Garage is ready for you. Large back yard. Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable and Yard Care to be paid by tenant. Tenant to provide proof of rental insurance.
Results within 5 miles of River Park
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
178 Units Available
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1386 sqft
At the Parc at Gatlin Commons, you are surrounded by all the simple elegance and comfort of a luxury resort. Our stunning Traditions apartments are set in the lush surroundings of Port St. Lucie.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
6 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1603 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
390 Baysinger Avenue
390 Baysinger Avenue, White City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in White City - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath house in White City. Electric and Lawn service included. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. Washing machine (No dryer, but there is a hook up for a dryer). No Dogs. Cats considered.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1701 SW Victor Lane
1701 Southwest Victor Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath open, split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining and living room. Breakfast room off of kitchen that opens up into large family room. Newer carpet throughout the home. Large open patio with fenced yard.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
171 SW Palm Drive 305
171 SW Palm Dr 305, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1141 sqft
- (RLNE5907082)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2340 NW Sunset Blvd
2340 Northwest Sunset Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
BEAU RIVAGE - Location, Location, Location! This adorable 2/1 home in Jensen Beach has been completely painted inside and outside, new cabinets and granite counters, rejuvinized terrazzo floors, and much more! Won't last long at $1450.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Dolphin Road
2150 Southeast Dolphin Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1427 sqft
3/2/2 open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Spacious home. Updated kitchen and baths. Enclosed lanai. Accordion shutters. Great neighborhood. Pets restricted. 1 pet only. 15lbs or less.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1791 Southwest Alegre Street
1791 Southwest Allegre Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
710 Northwest Rainbow Street
710 Northwest Rainbow Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
954 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2518 SE Anchorage Cove
2518 Southeast Anchorage Cove, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Waterfront Beauty! Fully Furnished Spacious 2/2 conveniently located in The Anchorage Cove, a Private Waterfront, unmanned gated Community. Spectacular Views of the St.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1311 SE Remington Court
1311 Southeast Remington Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1077 sqft
Move in ready den off master idea gym or office. Screened patio, screened community pool, cable, lawn service. Close to beach and hospital, shopping, crosstown parkway, small pet under 35 lbsBackground check and employment verification
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
868 Canary Terrace
868 Southwest Canary Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1780 sqft
Don't let the outside of this home deceive you! Walk into this beautiful 3/2/1 with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. You'll love the large bonus room and split bedrooms. Tile and new wood floors throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2783 SE Bluem Way
2783 Southeast Bluem Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2111 sqft
Located in the Sandpiper Bay area with easy access to US 1, PSLBlvd. and all shopping facilities.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft.
