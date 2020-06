Amenities

WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.No Smoking and No Pets Please!! Available only till the end of December. Lease up to 6 months due to HOA regulations. Available till December 31, 2020