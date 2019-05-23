All apartments in Ridgecrest
Find more places like 12843 119th St. N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgecrest, FL
/
12843 119th St. N
Last updated May 23 2019 at 12:28 PM

12843 119th St. N

12843 119th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ridgecrest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12843 119th Street North, Ridgecrest, FL 33778
Ridgecrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! HOME FOR RENT IN LARGO - WOW!!! HOME FOR RENT IN LARGO
12843 119TH STREET N
LARGO, FL 33778
Rent: $995/month
4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard and freshly painted interior. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,045, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4721307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12843 119th St. N have any available units?
12843 119th St. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgecrest, FL.
Is 12843 119th St. N currently offering any rent specials?
12843 119th St. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12843 119th St. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 12843 119th St. N is pet friendly.
Does 12843 119th St. N offer parking?
No, 12843 119th St. N does not offer parking.
Does 12843 119th St. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12843 119th St. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12843 119th St. N have a pool?
No, 12843 119th St. N does not have a pool.
Does 12843 119th St. N have accessible units?
Yes, 12843 119th St. N has accessible units.
Does 12843 119th St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12843 119th St. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12843 119th St. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12843 119th St. N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridgecrest 3 BedroomsRidgecrest Apartments with Balconies
Ridgecrest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgecrest Apartments with Parking
Ridgecrest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FL
Holmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee