732 182nd Ave E

Amenities

Living room has floor to ceiling views of deep intercoastal waterway with NO backyard views of neighbors!



Renovations include: new granite countertops, new cabinets, new windows, new doors, new ceiling fans, new fixtures, new tiled floors throughout and new tiled shower with cast iron tub.



Features include: Central air and heat, 2 inch faux wood blinds, parking for 2 Cars, in-unit laundry room with full size washer and dryer, ceiling fans, private back patio, private boat dock (additional $100/month), unobstructed view of deep intercoastal waterway.



Conveniences: Short walk across Gulf Blvd to Redington Shores Public Beach, great selection of restaurants within a short distance (walk, bike, scooter), quiet, safe and friendly neighborhood with ZERO crime, Publix, shopping and fitness centers are less than 10 minute drive away, trash, water, sewer and lawn service included.