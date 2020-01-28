17960 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Gulf Front Townhome Available Now! Can be leased for 6 Months or as a Monthly Vacation Rental. This Highly Desirable & Rarely Available Sunset Reef 3-Story Townhome is just steps to the Beach and boasts Amazing Gulf Views! This Unit is available Fully Furnished and Turnkey and Rent Includes all Utilities! With over 1,200SF of Incredible Living Space, this home offers an Open Layout, Enormous Kitchen, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Two Full Baths, a Private Garage, Loads of Storage and Covered Guest Parking. Spacious Living Room with French Doors leading to your Private Balcony and Separate Dining Area. The Kitchen was designed for Entertaining offering abundant Cabinet and Counter Space, Island with Breakfast Bar and Built-In Desk. The Master Retreat is Dreamy with a Private Balcony, Beach Views, En Suite Bathroom and Wood Burning Fireplace. The Guest Bedroom features Gulf Views and Jack and Jill Guest Bathroom, Laundry with Washer and Dryer provided. You will love having direct Beach Access right outside your back door and the Sparkling Community Pool, Patio and Beachside Tables & Chairs are just steps away. Walk to Shopping, Dining, Recreation and Entertainment. Just minutes from everything the Island has to Offer. EZ Commutes to Downtown St. Pete or Tampa! Sorry No Pets. Available Now – Fully Furnished - 6 Month Lease or as a Monthly Vacation Rental (30 Day Minimum). Don’t Wait! Schedule your Private Tour Today!