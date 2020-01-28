All apartments in Redington Shores
17960 GULF BOULEVARD

17960 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17960 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL 33708
Redington Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Gulf Front Townhome Available Now! Can be leased for 6 Months or as a Monthly Vacation Rental. This Highly Desirable & Rarely Available Sunset Reef 3-Story Townhome is just steps to the Beach and boasts Amazing Gulf Views! This Unit is available Fully Furnished and Turnkey and Rent Includes all Utilities! With over 1,200SF of Incredible Living Space, this home offers an Open Layout, Enormous Kitchen, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Two Full Baths, a Private Garage, Loads of Storage and Covered Guest Parking. Spacious Living Room with French Doors leading to your Private Balcony and Separate Dining Area. The Kitchen was designed for Entertaining offering abundant Cabinet and Counter Space, Island with Breakfast Bar and Built-In Desk. The Master Retreat is Dreamy with a Private Balcony, Beach Views, En Suite Bathroom and Wood Burning Fireplace. The Guest Bedroom features Gulf Views and Jack and Jill Guest Bathroom, Laundry with Washer and Dryer provided. You will love having direct Beach Access right outside your back door and the Sparkling Community Pool, Patio and Beachside Tables & Chairs are just steps away. Walk to Shopping, Dining, Recreation and Entertainment. Just minutes from everything the Island has to Offer. EZ Commutes to Downtown St. Pete or Tampa! Sorry No Pets. Available Now – Fully Furnished - 6 Month Lease or as a Monthly Vacation Rental (30 Day Minimum). Don’t Wait! Schedule your Private Tour Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
17960 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Shores, FL.
What amenities does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 17960 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17960 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
17960 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17960 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Shores.
Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 17960 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17960 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
