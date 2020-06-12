All apartments in Redington Beach
Location

204 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
playground
basketball court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Here is your chance to rent a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage block home on a corner lot and just across the street from the pristine sand of Redington Beach! This house truly has it all at a great price. With nearly 1,300 heated sq ft, this home includes a huge kitchen, ample living space, and a wood burning fireplace. With the open floor plan and spacious bedrooms as well as newer windows, newer electric panel, washer and dryer, and all appliances you see are included. There are beautiful terrazzo floors under the carpet and a storage shed outside on the garage. This house is situated in the highly sought-after Town of Redington Beach which includes private beach accesses and parking. This home is also just a couple of blocks away from two different parks which include waterfront views, basketball courts, soccer goals, pavilions, and a playground. Just outside of the neighborhood you're less than a mile away from amazing restaurants and entertainment as well as a state-of-the-art recreation complex.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 163rd Avenue have any available units?
204 163rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Beach, FL.
What amenities does 204 163rd Avenue have?
Some of 204 163rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 163rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 163rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 163rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 163rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 204 163rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 163rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 204 163rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 163rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 163rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 163rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 163rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 163rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 163rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 163rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 163rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 163rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
