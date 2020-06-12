204 163rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Here is your chance to rent a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage block home on a corner lot and just across the street from the pristine sand of Redington Beach! This house truly has it all at a great price. With nearly 1,300 heated sq ft, this home includes a huge kitchen, ample living space, and a wood burning fireplace. With the open floor plan and spacious bedrooms as well as newer windows, newer electric panel, washer and dryer, and all appliances you see are included. There are beautiful terrazzo floors under the carpet and a storage shed outside on the garage. This house is situated in the highly sought-after Town of Redington Beach which includes private beach accesses and parking. This home is also just a couple of blocks away from two different parks which include waterfront views, basketball courts, soccer goals, pavilions, and a playground. Just outside of the neighborhood you're less than a mile away from amazing restaurants and entertainment as well as a state-of-the-art recreation complex.

