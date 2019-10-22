16333 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

pool courtyard microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Amazing opportunity for beach living! This impeccable studio apartment is located on the pristine shores of Redington Beach. The best beaches in Pinellas County! FULLY FURNISHED unit has everything you need for the kitchen, bedroom , bath and more. Central courtyard has sparkling pool and located a hop, skip, and a jump away from beach access. Looking for long term tenant who wants to enjoy the best that Florida has to offer. No short term inquiries please. $875/month. $1000 security deposit. $50 per person application fee. No PETS per HOA.