Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

15865 REDINGTON DRIVE

15865 Redington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15865 Redington Drive, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3/2 just a few blocks from the beach! This home was tastefully remodeled! This property features an open floor plan with a huge kitchen designed for a chef!! Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, range hood, & a Gaggenau cooktop! Beautiful flooring throughout and spacious bedrooms with large closets. Double sinks in the master bathroom! Breakfast bar and separate Dining Room. This home is completely furnished and has everything you need to turn the key & move in! Cozy backyard area with a hammock, bbq area, & sitting area. Close to the beach, restaurants, shopping and more! Available now until December 31st! Call today this property won't be on the market for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
15865 REDINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Beach, FL.
What amenities does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15865 REDINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15865 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

