15865 REDINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous 3/2 just a few blocks from the beach! This home was tastefully remodeled! This property features an open floor plan with a huge kitchen designed for a chef!! Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, range hood, & a Gaggenau cooktop! Beautiful flooring throughout and spacious bedrooms with large closets. Double sinks in the master bathroom! Breakfast bar and separate Dining Room. This home is completely furnished and has everything you need to turn the key & move in! Cozy backyard area with a hammock, bbq area, & sitting area. Close to the beach, restaurants, shopping and more! Available now until December 31st! Call today this property won't be on the market for long!