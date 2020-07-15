/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Punta Rassa, FL
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Results within 1 mile of Punta Rassa
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20071 Sanibel View CIR
20071 Sanibel View Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
VACATION VILLA DONNA.
Results within 5 miles of Punta Rassa
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
16182 Via Solera Cir Apt 105
16182 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1749 sqft
Available for move in on December 1st! Live with nature's serenity in this 2-story town home with a lake view! Located within the gated community of Sail Harbour, enjoy your days off at the community pool and enjoy a wide variety of nearby
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
828 Victoria DR
828 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2020 Seasonal Rental February through March Yacht CLUB area First Floor ~ First come first serve dock. Nice first floor waterfront condo, offered furnished in desirable South Cape location.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4963 Viceroy ST
4963 Viceroy Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom gulf access unit with a pool! Located near downtown Cape Coral.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with plenty natural light on the dinning room area and the beautiful kitchen well equipped with a lot of cabinetry space, enjoy the sunset in your balcony with a gorgeous waterfront lake view.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1006 SE 46th ST
1006 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
Meticulous waterfront vacation. Spacious 2/2 condo is situated in Gulf Manor that is a beautiful boating community and navigable to the Gulf of Mexico and all the many destinations for you to enjoy on your boat.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1110 SW 48th TER
1110 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great location.. First floor unit within feet of the community pool and direct access canal with no bridges. Watch the dolphins play in the canal from your living room. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Easy access to both Downtown Cape Coral and Ft Myers.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1120 SE 46th ST
1120 Southeast 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Im sure you've heard but this before but this condo is location location!! Walk to everything in downtown Cape but off the main roads enough for a peaceful stay. Decorated in gorgeous coastal theme this condo is perfect for your next vacation.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4500 SE 5th PL
4500 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
*VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* 3 month minimum.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4516 SE 6th PL
4516 Southeast 6th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
GREAT SE Location. New all Tile flooring and New Paint. Close to everything. This 2 / 2 has a great canal view -sit back and relax. Let your Florida experience begin. Property is ready to go. Call today for your private showing.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4436 Orchid BLVD
4436 Orchid Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor unit with brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, and fresh paint and it's also available for immediately occupancy.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11090 Harbour Yacht CT
11090 Harbour Yacht Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11090 Harbour Yacht CT in Iona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4903 Vincennes ST
4903 Vincennes Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
VACATION RENTAL! Truly enjoy the laid back SW Florida lifestyle in this fully furnished condo! Located within walking distance to many local amenities this affordable condo will allow you to relax in comfortable furnishings & not cost a fortune.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16033 Via Solera CIR
16033 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Very Well Kept and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and half baths townhome in the gated community of Sail Harbour. Basic Cable and Internet Included. Gated pool community that is near shopping, beaches, hospitals.
