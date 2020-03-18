6777 Breezy Palm Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2BR / 2BA - This lovely and spacious townhome comes with a 1-car garage and features upgraded kitchen, baths and flooring. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer! Eagle Palm is a nice quiet gated community with sparkling pool! Conveniently located; this community is minutes away from great dining, fun entertainment and the spectacular shopping of Brandon's Westfield Mall! Easy access to major highways: I-75, I-275, Selmon Expressway and I-4 and just a short drive to Ybor City, Channelside and Downtown Tampa. Just a short distance to Spoto High School. For more details, please call Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more information.