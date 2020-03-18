All apartments in Progress Village
Find more places like 6777 Breezy Palm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
6777 Breezy Palm Dr
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM

6777 Breezy Palm Dr

6777 Breezy Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Progress Village
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6777 Breezy Palm Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2BR / 2BA - This lovely and spacious townhome comes with a 1-car garage and features upgraded kitchen, baths and flooring. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer! Eagle Palm is a nice quiet gated community with sparkling pool! Conveniently located; this community is minutes away from great dining, fun entertainment and the spectacular shopping of Brandon's Westfield Mall! Easy access to major highways: I-75, I-275, Selmon Expressway and I-4 and just a short drive to Ybor City, Channelside and Downtown Tampa. Just a short distance to Spoto High School. For more details, please call Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have any available units?
6777 Breezy Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have?
Some of 6777 Breezy Palm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6777 Breezy Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6777 Breezy Palm Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6777 Breezy Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr does offer parking.
Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr has a pool.
Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6777 Breezy Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6777 Breezy Palm Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Progress Village 2 BedroomsProgress Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Progress Village Apartments with BalconyProgress Village Apartments with Garage
Progress Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa