6777 Breezy Palm Dr

Amenities
2BR / 2BA - This lovely and spacious townhome comes with a 1-car garage and features upgraded kitchen, baths and flooring. Comes complete with all major appliances including full-size washer and dryer! Eagle Palm is a nice quiet gated community with sparkling pool! Conveniently located; this community is minutes away from great dining, fun entertainment and the spectacular shopping of Brandon's Westfield Mall! Easy access to major highways: I-75, I-275, Selmon Expressway and I-4 and just a short drive to Ybor City, Channelside and Downtown Tampa. Just a short distance to Spoto High School. For more details, please call Listing Agent, Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 for more information.