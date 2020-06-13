Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Port St. John, FL

Finding an apartment in Port St. John that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
7030 US-1
7030 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SEASONAL rental on the Historic Indian River Lagoon. It is a ground floor unit with a great view of the water.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7190 N Highway 1
7190 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1186 sqft
DIRECT RIVERFRONT END UNIT!! Remodeled condo,with granite counter tops!River views from living, bedroom and kitchen areas. Screened riverfront balcony with storage. Lovely pool area and fishing pier.

1 of 14

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Port St. John
1 Unit Available
4980 Carter Street
4980 Carter Street, Port St. John, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Meadows East
1 Unit Available
851 Marcella Lane
851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
962 sqft
Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian River City
1 Unit Available
349 Jepson Street
349 Jepson Street, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
550 sqft
Total remodel being done inside this great unit. 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex will be fabulous when done.\Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.

1 of 1

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Pinetree Gardens
1 Unit Available
4851 Sisson Road
4851 Sisson Road, Titusville, FL
Studio
$950
- (RLNE5760477)
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Read Allen
1 Unit Available
1083 S DELEON AVE
1083 South Deleon Avenue, Titusville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
857 sqft
Cute & Updated Titusville Duplex Close to Downtown - Cute, Clean, and ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
The Trails Of Titusville
1 Unit Available
3443 Yashica Ct
3443 Yashica Court, Titusville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1902 sqft
Spacious Open floor plan home! Vaulted ceilings in living room, family room, kitchen and Master Bedroom! Large kitchen with modern Stainless Steel Appliances and cabinets with roller shelves!! Walk in pantry with metal shelving Indoor Laundry room

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fern Meadows
1 Unit Available
841 Cressa Circle
841 Cressa Circle, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
2088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home with gray vinyl floors, and sea glass gray paint. This lovely home is on a tranquil lake located a short distance from the KSC, the beaches and Orlando.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1552 University Lane
1552 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
874 sqft
NICE unit in College Pines. Second floor walk up. Centrally located, across from Campus, close to shopping, restaurants. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Screened Balcony. Owner will consider one small pet for the right tenant, 20lb max.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Luna Heights
1 Unit Available
1015 N Mars Court
1015 North Mars Court, Titusville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths very clean freshly painted with tile flooring through out.2 car Garage with a large back yard in North Titusville move in readySmaill pet Friendly

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Adamson Creek
1 Unit Available
5512 Talbot Boulevard
5512 Talbot Blvd, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2549 Hathaway Drive
2549 Hathaway Drive, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Updated home with tile throughout, ceiling fans, window treatments, fenced yard, laundry room and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crestview Acres
1 Unit Available
800 N Fiske Boulevard
800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Myrtle Park
1 Unit Available
708 S Wilson Avenue
708 South Wilson Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in great location for everything.Owner will consider pet on case by case basis, no dangerous breeds with $275 non refundable pet fee.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carleton Terrace
1 Unit Available
337 Mcleod Drive
337 Mc Leod Drive, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
Totally awesome total remodel of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a block and a half from the Indian River on the east side of US 1.Nothing has been left undone. Finishing touches are updated in every room..

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Oak Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive
2170 Knox Mcrae Drive, Titusville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice two bedroom condo. HOA rules say one pet under 30 pounds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shakespeare Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Marlowe Place
2521 Marlowe Place, Cocoa West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1367 sqft
Great home on corner, fenced lot. Open floor plan with laminate flooring, screened patio. Owner will consider small pet on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Port St. John, FL

Finding an apartment in Port St. John that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

