Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

8440 Old Post Road #202

8440 Old Post Road · No Longer Available
Location

8440 Old Post Road, Port Richey, FL 34668
Royal Richey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
PORT RICHEY: 2nd FL 2B/1B Condo w/Pool View $750/mo No Pets. First full month's rent free! - AVAILABLE NOW!! $750. Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo off of US19 and Ridge Rd conveniently located to everything! Newer laminate flooring in LR/DR combo, carpet in both bedrooms, galley kitchen with window, newer kitchen appliances and screened in porch with pool view!

No Pets Allowed

Section 8 Voucher holders welcome.

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Hurry! Call today!

Community features: Clubhouse, Pool and On-Site Laundry Facility.

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
2nd Floor Unit
Pool View
Refrigerator and Stove
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Tub/Shower Combo
Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring
Covered and Screened Porch
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Ground Maintenance Included
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3112992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have any available units?
8440 Old Post Road #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have?
Some of 8440 Old Post Road #202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8440 Old Post Road #202 currently offering any rent specials?
8440 Old Post Road #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8440 Old Post Road #202 pet-friendly?
No, 8440 Old Post Road #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 offer parking?
No, 8440 Old Post Road #202 does not offer parking.
Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8440 Old Post Road #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have a pool?
Yes, 8440 Old Post Road #202 has a pool.
Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have accessible units?
Yes, 8440 Old Post Road #202 has accessible units.
Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8440 Old Post Road #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8440 Old Post Road #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8440 Old Post Road #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
