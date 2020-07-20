8440 Old Post Road #202

Amenities

PORT RICHEY: 2nd FL 2B/1B Condo w/Pool View $750/mo No Pets. First full month's rent free! - AVAILABLE NOW!! $750. Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo off of US19 and Ridge Rd conveniently located to everything! Newer laminate flooring in LR/DR combo, carpet in both bedrooms, galley kitchen with window, newer kitchen appliances and screened in porch with pool view!



No Pets Allowed



Section 8 Voucher holders welcome.



Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



Community features: Clubhouse, Pool and On-Site Laundry Facility.



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

2nd Floor Unit

Pool View

Refrigerator and Stove

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Tub/Shower Combo

Carpet, Laminate and Tile Flooring

Covered and Screened Porch

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Ground Maintenance Included

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



(RLNE3112992)