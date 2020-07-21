8210 AQUILA

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill guest parking tennis court

APPLICATION IN PROCESS. Beautifully remodeled, waterfront condo in gated community available for lease. Brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new stainless dishwasher, range/oven and microwave. Breakfast bar and eating space in kitchen. Dining room and living room combo with crown moulding, sliding door access to patio offering direct view of the canal and partial view of the Pithlachascotee River. Large master suite also offers water front view, large walk in closet and bath with new vanity, granite countertop and walk in shower. Guest bedroom with large closet. Guest bath with new vanity, granite countertops and tub/shower. Both bedrooms have carpet. One assigned under building parking space and additional guest parking, assigned storage locker, two pools, cabanas with gas grills, tennis, putting green, boat ramp, waterfront board walk and fishing pier. 24 hour security guard at gate. Close to waterfront dining, waterfront sports and activities, Casino Boat, medical, shopping, approx. 20 min to the Tarpon Sponge Docks and Fred Howard Park, approx. 60 min to Tampa airport, approx. 60 min to famous Clearwater Beach, closer to multiple public beaches! **Not age restricted, no pets and no smoking.