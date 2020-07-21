All apartments in Port Richey
Find more places like 8210 AQUILA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
8210 AQUILA
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

8210 AQUILA

8210 Aquila Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8210 Aquila Street, Port Richey, FL 34668
Sand Pebble Pointe Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
APPLICATION IN PROCESS. Beautifully remodeled, waterfront condo in gated community available for lease. Brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, new stainless dishwasher, range/oven and microwave. Breakfast bar and eating space in kitchen. Dining room and living room combo with crown moulding, sliding door access to patio offering direct view of the canal and partial view of the Pithlachascotee River. Large master suite also offers water front view, large walk in closet and bath with new vanity, granite countertop and walk in shower. Guest bedroom with large closet. Guest bath with new vanity, granite countertops and tub/shower. Both bedrooms have carpet. One assigned under building parking space and additional guest parking, assigned storage locker, two pools, cabanas with gas grills, tennis, putting green, boat ramp, waterfront board walk and fishing pier. 24 hour security guard at gate. Close to waterfront dining, waterfront sports and activities, Casino Boat, medical, shopping, approx. 20 min to the Tarpon Sponge Docks and Fred Howard Park, approx. 60 min to Tampa airport, approx. 60 min to famous Clearwater Beach, closer to multiple public beaches! **Not age restricted, no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 AQUILA have any available units?
8210 AQUILA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 8210 AQUILA have?
Some of 8210 AQUILA's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 AQUILA currently offering any rent specials?
8210 AQUILA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 AQUILA pet-friendly?
No, 8210 AQUILA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 8210 AQUILA offer parking?
Yes, 8210 AQUILA offers parking.
Does 8210 AQUILA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8210 AQUILA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 AQUILA have a pool?
Yes, 8210 AQUILA has a pool.
Does 8210 AQUILA have accessible units?
No, 8210 AQUILA does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 AQUILA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8210 AQUILA has units with dishwashers.
Does 8210 AQUILA have units with air conditioning?
No, 8210 AQUILA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668

Similar Pages

Port Richey 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Richey Apartments with Garages
Port Richey Apartments with PoolsPort Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL
Belleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FLCitrus Hills, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College