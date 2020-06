Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome and great 2/2 in 45+ community. This home has two nice sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is a wonderful enclosed porch and patio outside to enjoy your morning coffee. Why wait see this home. Ready to move-in! Small pets welcomed for a Non-Refundable pet fee. Home is not too far from Disney, Busch Gardens in Tampa and Sea World. 45 minute drive to Tampa airport. 5 minutes from New Port Richey's historic district Downtown.