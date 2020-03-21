All apartments in Port Richey
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE

5025 Miller Bayou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Miller Bayou Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Marthas Vineyard

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage rental available NOW looking for a long term tenant. Located on a large corner lot. Home features open kitchen/ dining concept, tile throughout, large pantry, and a screened in lanai. Convenient location. Feeling active? Ride your bike to the many nearby parks- Oelsner, Brasher, or Port Richey's Waterfront Park (playgrounds and dog park). You're only a golf cart ride away from breathtaking sunsets along the gulf and some of Port Richey's best music, bars, and eateries. Call today to schedule your private showing. Application fees will apply- first, last, and security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have any available units?
5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have?
Some of 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

