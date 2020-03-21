5025 MILLER BAYOU DRIVE

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage rental available NOW looking for a long term tenant. Located on a large corner lot. Home features open kitchen/ dining concept, tile throughout, large pantry, and a screened in lanai. Convenient location. Feeling active? Ride your bike to the many nearby parks- Oelsner, Brasher, or Port Richey's Waterfront Park (playgrounds and dog park). You're only a golf cart ride away from breathtaking sunsets along the gulf and some of Port Richey's best music, bars, and eateries. Call today to schedule your private showing. Application fees will apply- first, last, and security to move in.